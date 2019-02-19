Home
CARMELA LORENZATO

LORENZATO CARMELA 2 August 1926 - 12 February 2019



Beloved wife of Giovanni (dec).

Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Carlo and Kathleen, Ivan, Paola,

David and Elena.

Cherished Nonna of Julie, Melanie,

Matthew, Michael, Carla, Nina, Shyanne,

Gianni, Charli, Amy and Andrew.

Beloved biz Nonna to 17.



Rosary will be recited in the

Chapel of White Lady Funerals,

75 Canberra Avenue, Kingston on

THURSDAY, 21 February 2019

commencing at 4:30pm.



Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in

St Raphael's Catholic Church,

Lowe Street, Queanbeyan on

FRIDAY, 22 February 2019

commencing at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

Australian Alzheimers Research Foundation.



logo
Published in Queanbeyan-AU on Feb. 19, 2019
