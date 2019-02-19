Home
Notice

POWELL CHARLI LOUISE 15 October 2001 - 11 February 2019



Treasured and beloved daughter

of Sharon and Douglas.

Cherished sister of Jay, Lachlan, Clayton,

Juanita, Darel and Shelby, Kelly, Timothy,

Michelle, Nicole, Shaylee and Kale.

Sister-in-law to Jeffrey and Katina.

Dearly loved granddaughter of

Junior (dec) and Shirley Moore and

Edith and Alfred Powell (both dec).

Special aunt, dear niece,

cousin and friend to many.



We will always love you.

We will never forget you.

Now at peace

Aged 17 years.



A celebration of Charli's life will be held

at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,

Lanyon Drive, Jerrabomberra on

THURSDAY, 21 February 2019

commencing at 2:30pm.



Published in Queanbeyan-AU on Feb. 19, 2019
