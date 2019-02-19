|
|
|
POWELL CHARLI LOUISE 15 October 2001 - 11 February 2019
Treasured and beloved daughter
of Sharon and Douglas.
Cherished sister of Jay, Lachlan, Clayton,
Juanita, Darel and Shelby, Kelly, Timothy,
Michelle, Nicole, Shaylee and Kale.
Sister-in-law to Jeffrey and Katina.
Dearly loved granddaughter of
Junior (dec) and Shirley Moore and
Edith and Alfred Powell (both dec).
Special aunt, dear niece,
cousin and friend to many.
We will always love you.
We will never forget you.
Now at peace
Aged 17 years.
A celebration of Charli's life will be held
at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,
Lanyon Drive, Jerrabomberra on
THURSDAY, 21 February 2019
commencing at 2:30pm.
Published in Queanbeyan-AU on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More