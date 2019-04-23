|
|
BROADBENT Dorothy Dawn 12.8.1925-18.4.2019
Much loved wife of Mervyn (dec).
Dearly loved mother of Gail, Jill, Susan,
Robynn and Anne and their families.
We would like to thank all the staff at
Carey Gardens Aged Care Centre,
Red Hill, ACT for their care and
comfort given to
'Dawny'
in her final years.
The funeral service
for Dawn will be
held in the Tobin
Brothers Chapel,
75 Canberra Avenue, Kingston
on WEDNESDAY
24 April 2019,
commencing at 2:30pm.
Published in Queanbeyan-AU on Apr. 23, 2019