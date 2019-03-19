Home
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
MCGRATH Ethel Joyce

OAM

05.04.1926 - 16.03.2019



Late of Forbes NSW, formerly of Kingston ACT





Cherished daughter of Thomas and Evelyn

McGrath (both deceased).Dearly loved sister and

sister-in-law of Mary, Thomas and Bridget,

Helen, Lillian, John, Bertram (all deceased), and

Evelyn and Leo Curran.



Loved and loving aunty of Louise and

Ken Cormie,

Peter and Sarah Curran, and Margaret and Kristian Oates.



Darling 'Aunty Eck' of Marcus, Patrick, Joseph, Thomas and Nicholas.





May she rest in peace.





Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ethel's Requiem Mass at

St Christopher's Cathedral, Manuka on Friday 22nd March 2019 commencing at 10am, to be followed by

burial at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.



Published in Queanbeyan-AU on Mar. 19, 2019
