SOUTHWELL JOHN EDWARD 16 November 1934 - 16 April 2009
Passed away peacefully in his sleep at
Clare Holland House, aged 84 years.
Loved husband to June.
Father to Derek, Craig and Jayne and
their partners Terrie, Sue and Wayne.
Loved grandfather to Melissa and
husband Luke, Laura and Troy.
Great grandfather to Elijah.
The family would like to thank all the
great staff at Clare Holland House
for their care and compassion.
A celebration of Johns life will be held in
Christ Church Anglican Church,
39 Rutledge St, Queanbeyan NSW on
WEDNESDAY, 24 April 2019
commencing at 1:30pm
A private cremation will be
held prior to the service.
Published in Queanbeyan-AU on Apr. 23, 2019