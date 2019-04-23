Home
JOHN EDWARD SOUTHWELL

SOUTHWELL JOHN EDWARD 16 November 1934 - 16 April 2009



Passed away peacefully in his sleep at

Clare Holland House, aged 84 years.



Loved husband to June.

Father to Derek, Craig and Jayne and

their partners Terrie, Sue and Wayne.

Loved grandfather to Melissa and

husband Luke, Laura and Troy.

Great grandfather to Elijah.



The family would like to thank all the

great staff at Clare Holland House

for their care and compassion.



A celebration of Johns life will be held in

Christ Church Anglican Church,

39 Rutledge St, Queanbeyan NSW on

WEDNESDAY, 24 April 2019

commencing at 1:30pm



A private cremation will be

held prior to the service.



Published in Queanbeyan-AU on Apr. 23, 2019
