PATRICIA ANN QUINCE 'TRICIA' 5 September 1945 - 19 March 2019 Passed away at Karinya Palliative Care, Berry. Loved daughter of Dick and Beat (both dec). Loved and loving sister of Harrie and Jan (Rogers). Aunt of Michael, Bridget and Peta; Anthony and Amanda. The funeral service for Tricia will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals, 60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen tomorrow Wednesday, 27 March 2019, commencing at 10:30 am. Private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Council ACT. Envelopes will be available.
Published in Queanbeyan-AU on Mar. 26, 2019