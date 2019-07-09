|
|
CHISHOLM MICHAEL JOHN
Also known as
'STICK'
Formerly of Queanbeyan.
Loved husband, father and friend.
'Armoured Car' Lead Guitarist
Passed away on Thursday, 27th June 2019 at The Canberra Hospital.
Aged 54
Son of Mick and Margaret (Dec)
Beloved husband of Anne
Devoted, loved and cherished father of Eliza
Loving brother of Martin and Daniel
And of all their families...
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Michael's funeral to be held at Queanbeyan lawn cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan, on Friday 12th July, commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in Queanbeyan-AU on July 9, 2019