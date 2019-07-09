Home
MICHAEL JOHN CHISHOLM

Also known as

'STICK'



Formerly of Queanbeyan.

Loved husband, father and friend.

'Armoured Car' Lead Guitarist



Passed away on Thursday, 27th June 2019 at The Canberra Hospital.

Aged 54



Son of Mick and Margaret (Dec)

Beloved husband of Anne

Devoted, loved and cherished father of Eliza

Loving brother of Martin and Daniel

And of all their families...



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Michael's funeral to be held at Queanbeyan lawn cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan, on Friday 12th July, commencing at 1.30pm.



Published in Queanbeyan-AU on July 9, 2019
